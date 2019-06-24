Home States Karnataka

File clearance to begin today

Files that were gathering dust at various offices of the Revenue Department may finally see the light of day thanks to minister RV Deshpande’s initiative.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:34 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Files that were gathering dust at various offices of the Revenue Department may finally see the light of day thanks to minister RV Deshpande’s initiative. On the minister’s insistence, the department will undertake ‘file disposal week’ starting Monday.

Priority will be given to long pending files but Deshpande insisted that regular work will not be hampered during the exercise that will last till June 30.

“Heads of all departments, regional commissioners and deputy commissioners have already been instructed to take suitable measures for the success of this initiative and the deputy commissioners and senior officers, in turn, will instruct their subordinates about the manner and method in which the files are to be disposed of,” Deshpande said.

About 2.5 lakh files were disposed off according to the ministry when a similar exercise was taken up between November 12, 2018, and November 18, 2018.

