Karnataka SRTC plies additional buses to Kerala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As buses from Kerala state road transport corporation are not plying due to interstate bus owners protest, the state transport wing of Karnataka is operating additional buses to accommodate passengers.

Bus owners are protesting and not plying buses to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, Karnataka and other places, placing their demands.

To ensure passengers do not get affected from Kerala and Karnataka, Karnataka SRTC is plying four buses to Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Palakkad. All these bus services will be on night timings.