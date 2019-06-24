Man stabs himself in toilet of Vidhana Soudha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped the third floor of Vidhana Soudha after an employee of MS Building was found lying in a pool of blood in a toilet room.

The man has been identified as Revanna Kumar, a native of Chikkaballapura who had come to the toilet room attached to Room No 332 and stabbed himself. The staff who noticed his body lying in a pool of blood alerted Vidhana Soudha police and he has been shifted to Bowring hospital where he is under treatment.

It is said that Kumar was working on contract basis in a government department. He was carrying documents in a plastic bag.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason which led him to take this extreme step and when he had come to the premises.