Mid-term polls in Karnataka will be burden on people: DVS

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Nelamangala the minister for chemicals and fertilisers said elections bring to halt all development works.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said mid-term polls would be an additional burden on the people of Karnataka and if given a chance the BJP would ‘rectify things’.

“Mid-term poll is a burden on the people. Under the present circumstances, let new government take over but burdening people with mid-term poll is not proper,” Gowda said.

“We don’t like to trouble people just to achieve our political ambitions. If they cannot rectify things then we will do it if given a chance,” he added.

He said development works could not be done in the last three-four months due to the Lok Sabha elections and a mid-term poll in the state would result in a similar situation for another 40 to 50 days.
“It will ultimately result in additional burden on the people,” Gowda said.

The comments came days after JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda’s mid-term poll comment.

