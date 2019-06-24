No threat to coalition, govt will complete five years: Khandre

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amidst talks of survival of the state’s coalition government, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Eshwar Khandre on Sunday assured that the government will complete its five-year-term. “There is no threat to the government and nobody should worry about the chances of its survival,” he said.

Khandre, who dismissed the deadlines given by state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa over the imminent fall of the government said, “Ever since the coalition government came into existence the opposition is issuing deadlines, but nothing has fructified to their predictions.”

Commenting on Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s statement which stirred a hornet’s nest, Khandre said, “Be it anybody, nobody wants to face elections, especially JDS and Congress legislators. There is not even an iota of doubt over the survival of the government, which is doing good work.” Khadre also denied the lack of a cordial relationship between former CM Siddaramaiah and JDS leaders.