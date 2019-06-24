Sumalatha’s visit to Mandya cancelled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor-turned-MP Sumalatha Ambareesh who was set to visit her constituency Mandya for the first time after taking oath gave it a miss, much to the disappointment of her constituents. Sumalatha was scheduled to meet the family of a farmer, AN Suresh, who committed suicide recently.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy rushed to the village to meet the kin, Sumalatha’s absence was conspicuous.

The newly elected MP’s team had clarified that she had to be in New Delhi to take the oath. Her skipping her scheduled visit on Sunday to the family has done little to earn her more credit.

Sumalatha’s visit to Mandya did not materialise, thanks to the last minute changes first and then was called off due to her ill-health.

According to sources, the leaders in the coterie of Sumalatha had circulated a message to media persons in Mandya about her tour. As part of the programme, she was to start her tour from Hettagonahalli in Nagamangala taluk in the district at 11.30 am, where farmer Hanumanthaiah had ended his life. There is no clue yet about her next visit.