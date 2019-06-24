Home States Karnataka

Vijayapura residents do not have to pay their water bills

The city is facing severe drinking water crisis this summer which is likely to continue this monsoon too.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Residents of Vijayapura need not worry about paying water bills this rainy season. With drinking water still remaining a major concern, the Water Board and Vijayapura City Corporation (VCC) will supply water free of cost till they can resume regular supply.

The city is facing severe drinking water crisis this summer which is likely to continue this monsoon too. Every day, the board gets 66 million litres of water from Almatti dam against the requirement of 74 MLD. Another source was Bhutnal lake from where the authorities used to draw 8 MLD water daily, which has gone completely dry now.

As of now, 66 MLD water is available for supply to city residents. Hence, the authorities are supplying water once a fortnight to a majority of the layouts. A few zones that have 24/7 drinking water connection under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation Yojana are also getting supply twice a week.

Meanwhile, a group of irked residents staged a protest against the authorities for collecting water bills even after failing to supply water regularly. The residents said in a few areas, the water bills are so high that people are unable to pay them. The residents then approached the local leaders and demanded that the agencies not collect water bills this season.

Responding to the complaints, Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal directed the officials of VCC and Water Board not to collect water bills till the supply is back on track.

MLA Yatnal said, “Many people approached me and complained about the collection of water bills, even after supplying drinking water only twice a month. So, after convening a meeting with the officials and authorities, it was decided that water bills will not be collected until water is supplied at regular intervals.”

People call it a good move

Shivakumar Walikar (39), a resident of Teacher’s Colony, said, “We are getting water supply only once in two weeks, but the authorities are collecting water bills which is unfair. We shell out money from our own pockets and buy water from private agencies when our water tanks get empty in our homes. The decision taken by the authorities is a good one. It gives relief to people”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayapura
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp