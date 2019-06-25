Another tiger dies in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: THE carcass of a nine-year-old tigress was found near Hebballa Lake of Tiger Block in HD Kote taluk on Sunday.The tigress might have died in a territorial fight as it had injuries on its body and a few of its teeth were broken, officials said.Forest officials suspect that the tigress might have strayed out of the forest and died.Officials burnt the carcass at the backwaters of Hebbala. Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth Kumar and wildlife warden Kruthika were present. Recently, two tigers died in a span of two weeks in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve (NTR).