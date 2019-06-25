Home States Karnataka

Belagavi to get new train to Bengaluru

In its return journey, the train will leave Bengaluru at 9 pm and reach Belagavi at 7.30 am, everyday.

Published: 25th June 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Train, SCR

For representational purposes

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Union Minister of State for Railways (MoSR) Suresh Angadi had some good news for his home constituency. In the backdrop of rising demands for a change of in the schedule of Rani Chennamma Express that connects Belagavi to Bengaluru, Angadi launched a new train between the two cities.
The Department of Railways said the new train will begin operations on June 29. It will leave Belagavi at 9 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 7.30 am the next day, on daily basis.

In its return journey, the train will leave Bengaluru at 9 pm and reach Belagavi at 7.30 am, everyday.
Due to the odd timings of Rani Chennamma Express, people from Belagavi region had to travel to Hubballi. As most of the trains passing via Belagavi to Bengaluru are operated as per the convenience of people in the Hubballi region, Angadi decided to have a new train between Belagavi-Bengaluru exclusively for people of Belagavi region.

According to official sources, the new train will reach  in Hubballi at 4.40 in the morning from Bengaluru.
Several leaders and people welcomed Angadi’s initiative and said, it was a dream come true for the people of Belagavi. “Most of the private buses operaters between Belagavi and Bengaluru had been harassing people, charging them exorbitantly knowing the fact that there was no other choice for them. Some of the private buses were charging more than Rs 1000 for travel to Bengaluru from Belagavi,” said local leader Ashok Chandargi.

Apart from this, many from Belagavi have been demanding an extension of the Inter-City Hubballi-Bengaluru train to Belagavi as to board this train, people have to reach Hubballi early in the morning.

VTU needs to have rail related curriculum: Angadi

Bengaluru: In a bid to ensure youth from Karnataka have better chances of being absorbed into the Railways workforce, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Monday wrote to the Vice Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technology University (VTU) asking for courses on rail and transport to be introduced in the curriculam. Speaking to The New Indian Express from New Delhi, Angadi said, “Indian Railways has the requirement for all kinds of skilled personnel. I have written to the VC suggesting a
tie-up with the National Rail & Transportation Institute at Vadodara in Gujarat so that youths from Karnataka have a good chance of securing jobs with the Railways after completion of their course.” The letter said that VTU, located in Belagavi, has 20 years of tradition of excellence in Engineering and Technical Education, “I would appreciate it if the institue can think along similar lines and introduce transportation courses in its programmes for students,” the railway minister wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Angadi Belagavi Southern Railway Indian railway
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp