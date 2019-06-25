CM HD Kumaraswamy terms criticism ‘low’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday hit back at BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa’s comments, stating that the oppositions observations were not ‘healthy’ and that the criticisms were ‘low’.

Offering a point by point rebuttal to the 10 questions raised by Yeddyurappa, he urged the former Chief Minister to not misguide the people. On the topic of drought, Kumaraswamy said that the revenue minister and district in-charge ministers were holding daily meetings and that funds were available at district level.

On Yeddyurappa’s comments on Grama Vastavya, Kumaraswamy said that a helpline would offer progress on applications submitted to him during his village stays.

Tackling Yeddyurappa’s question on farmer suicide, Kumaraswamy said that suicides had decreased by around 30 per cent compared to previous years. “That is not enough and it should be zero and we are working towards that,” he said.

“We are not sitting with our eyes closed, the SIT is investigating and if Yeddyurappa has information regarding the involvement of ministers, let him provide details to the SIT,” he said on the issue of the IMA fraud. He also refuted allegations of corruption in the JSW Steel land case.

His rebuttal on the farm loan waiver issue mentioned that while the government had targeted loan waiver of around Rs. 48,000 crore, analysis revealed that there are 30 lakh farmers and their crop loans amounted to about 16,000 crore. Out of this, loans of 23 lakh farmers amounting to Rs 12,830 crore is being released directly to them, he said.

“Loan waiver is like an open book, those seeking details can go online clws.karnataka.gov.in and clarify their doubts,” he said.