Karnataka High Court asks CAT to dispose of DGP Reddi’s petition within a week

The division bench disposed of the petition filed by Reddi who had approached the high court as the CAT had not passed the interim order in his favour during the pendency of the petition.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (EPS| Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to dispose of the petition filed IPS officer MN Reddi, DGP and Head of Home Guards, Civil Defence, and Fire and Emergency Services, which challenged the procedure followed by the State Government in appointment of Neelamani N Raju as the DG and IGP in October 2017. It asked the disposal of the petition within a week.

The division bench disposed of the petition filed by Reddi who had approached the high court as the CAT had not passed the interim order in his favour during the pendency of the petition.In his petition before CAT, Reddi had prayed to pass interim direction to the State for empanelling eligible IPS officers for fresh process to select an officer to the DG and IGP post.

Reddi contended that the State had not adopted the guidelines issued by the SC for recommending the names of eligible IPS officers to the UPSC for selection of candidate for the posts. “The appointment of Neelamani as DG and IGP on October 31, 2017 is in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines and the same has to be quashed and directions be issued to the State for fresh process for selection of State Police Chief should be made,” he said to the court.

