Home States Karnataka

Lack of government response delays work in 45 rail overbridges

In the list of 45 stations, 13 are in Hubballi railway division, 16 are in Bengaluru railway division and 16 in Mysuru.

Published: 25th June 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A proposal from South Western Railways (SWR) to the state government last year, for the removal of 45 level crossings across Karnataka and replacing them with rail overbridges on a cost-sharing basis, has been delayed due to a lack of response from the government.

In the list of 45 stations, 13 are in Hubballi railway division, 16 are in Bengaluru railway division and 16 in Mysuru. In the list, the level crossing with the highest Train Vehicle Units (TVU) is between Banaswadi and Hebbal stations located at Kankanagar (Veeranapalaya), with a figure of 4.43 lakh. “ There has been no response from the state government so far. Without in-principle approval from state government, we cannot go forward,” said an official from the SWR’s construction department.

However, a highly placed official from the Infrastructure Development Department, on condition of anonymity, said,” We agreed to replace 36 level crossings with ROBs on a cost sharing basis. Some of these are in various stages of implementation. Fifty others have been given an in-principle approval from the government.”

Transport expert from Praja RAAG Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “Lethargy on the part of the government will impact them, the railways and the public.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Western Railways rail overbridges
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp