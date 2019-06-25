Lack of government response delays work in 45 rail overbridges

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A proposal from South Western Railways (SWR) to the state government last year, for the removal of 45 level crossings across Karnataka and replacing them with rail overbridges on a cost-sharing basis, has been delayed due to a lack of response from the government.

In the list of 45 stations, 13 are in Hubballi railway division, 16 are in Bengaluru railway division and 16 in Mysuru. In the list, the level crossing with the highest Train Vehicle Units (TVU) is between Banaswadi and Hebbal stations located at Kankanagar (Veeranapalaya), with a figure of 4.43 lakh. “ There has been no response from the state government so far. Without in-principle approval from state government, we cannot go forward,” said an official from the SWR’s construction department.

However, a highly placed official from the Infrastructure Development Department, on condition of anonymity, said,” We agreed to replace 36 level crossings with ROBs on a cost sharing basis. Some of these are in various stages of implementation. Fifty others have been given an in-principle approval from the government.”

Transport expert from Praja RAAG Sanjeev Dyamannavar said, “Lethargy on the part of the government will impact them, the railways and the public.”