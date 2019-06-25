Home States Karnataka

New ministers finally get portfolios

Newly-inducted independent MLAs turned ministers H Nagesh and R Shankar were given portfolios on Monday.

Published: 25th June 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 05:33 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-inducted independent MLAs turned ministers H Nagesh and R Shankar were given portfolios on Monday. Shankar will be the new Municipalities and Local Bodies minister- a post held by Ramesh Jarkiholi before he was dropped out of the cabinet. The incumbent small scale industries minister SR Srinivas will make way for H Nagesh. Currently, the vacant post of primary and secondary Education ministry has been reassigned to SR Srinivas. With this JDS leaders hold complete hold of primary and secondary as well as Higher education ministries with GT Devegowda as minister for the latter.

Shankar, who was dropped from the cabinet only to make a comeback months later after withdrawing support to the coalition will ironically hold a post held by Jarkiholi. In the run-up to his reentry into the cabinet, Shankar had been seen hobnobbing with a rebellious Ramesh Jarkiholi. While Nagesh was eyeing the post of Primary and Secondary education ministry given that it had fallen vacant after BSP’s lone MLA N Mahesh resigned from cabinet, the JDS seems to have decided against it.

Unwilling to give a plump post to independent MLAs who entered the cabinet only as a means to ensure the stability of the Congress-JDs coalition, Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is said to have decided to reassign Srinivas’ ministry.

