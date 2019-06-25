Retired CRPF soldier missing for two months

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Wife of a retired CRPF soldier has filed a case with the Madikeri police as her husband has been missing for two months. The retired soldier has remained untraceable since March 13.

Retired CRPF soldier BP Vijay (52) was under 175 Battalion in Guwahati and had retired from service on July 2018. His wife Rajeshwari, from CRPF 135 Battalion in Gujarat, is now working in Delhi. The couple had visited their Maragodu in Madikeri in February to attend Vijay’s father’s funeral. The couple then headed back to their house in Belgaum from where Vijay left for Guwahati.

However, since then Vijay has remained untraceable. Rajeshwari went looking for her husband in Guwahati, but her efforts were in vain. She says that she was last able to track her husband’s number on April 3 in Guwahati.