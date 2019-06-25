Valmiki community protests hit Bengaluru traffic, force DK Shivakumar to take metro

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water resources minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday took Namma Metro due to huge protest in front of Vidhana Soudha by Valmiki community. With over 1,000 people gathered in front of the power centre to gherao, the traffic was thrown out of gear for a while.

The minister Shivakumar who came to the court for a case hearing took a metro due to the traffic. Those commuting towards K R Circle, Shivajinagar, Corporation and High Court suffered a lot following the heavy traffic.

Those who use the metro services also got late reportedly because Shivakumar was also taking the metro.

Space had to be made for the minister and his security personnel which delayed many metro commuters.

Speaking to TNIE, Congress leader V S Ugrappa said, "Our community people led by Sri Prasanna Kumar Swamiji began a rally from Davanagere which reached Vidhana Soudha today. The protesters came to give a memorandum on a reservation in jobs and education for the Valmiki community to the chief minister. We urge the Central government to take a decision on this immediately."