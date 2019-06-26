Give us evaluation fee, demand PU lecturers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lecturers, principals and officials of the Karnataka State Pre-university College Lecturers Association held a protest at the Maurya Circle on Tuesday, demanding redressal of their decade-long problems, including non-payment for evaluations of papers.

The association demanded the appointment of principals to 600 PU colleges on permanent basis to avoid administrative problems. They also protested against the appointment of lecturers in unaided colleges as principals, demanding that lecturers be promoted in aided colleges too. The protestors complained of delayed salaries due to the HRMS system.

The lecturers accused the department of pre-university of not releasing the remuneration for valuating answer scripts. The association demanded that the remuneration be paid through cheques to the evaluators on the lines of SSLC Board. Additionally, the committee demanded that the department look into the problems faced by PUC lecturers in aided colleges. To reduce the number of students in each class, from 80 to 40, as per NCERT rules. They also demanded that practical and administrative problems arising due to the conversion of 276 schools to Karnataka public schools, be addressed.

“Issue notification for transfer of lecturers for the academic year 2019-20, as the SSLC board has already done it. Appoint a full-time director to the PU department to avoid delay of administrative work. No regular director has been appointed from the past one year,” they added.

They also asked the board to set a probationary period for college lecturers of professional courses who are given exemption from BEd courses, when they are appointed at PUC level.