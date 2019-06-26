Jail factory of Dharwad central prison set to open after 15 years

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: The furniture factory in Dharwad central prison which had remained shut for the last 15 years due to lack of instructors is all set to reopen.

The prisoners used to run the factory, and the furniture manufactured here was sold outside.

The factory is equipped with huge machines used to cut and design.

Dining table, teapoy, study tables, cot, chair, bookshelves and other furniture used to be made here with the help of teakwood. The design of these furniture items is based on demand.

Apart from carpentry, the prisoners are now busy weaving fabric using spinning wheels.

Jail Superintendent Anita R said, "The industries were set up in the prisons to avoid any kind of disturbance. However, the factory here had to be closed down soon and we are thinking of reopening it.

Training has been given to as many as 100 prisoners and some minor technical works are pending at the factory, which will get completed soon.

As of now, the teakwood, which was stocked at the prison, will be used for producing goods.

“The prison factory is on about 2.5 acre and at the moment, the machinery is being inspected. The prisoners are not allowed to use some of the heavy machinery at present. After a thorough inspection and ensuring that all the machines are in good condition, prisoners will be allowed to work in the factory, she added.

Another staff said that those few inmates who are skilled at working on heavy machinery can help others learn the same. If they can impart the same to others, it will help them even after they get released. There is no separate uniform for prisoners. Measures will be taken to provide the same, he added.

