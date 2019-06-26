Home States Karnataka

Rule by proxy: Brother-in-law steps into Ramesh’s shoes

Official protocol dictates that the local MLA or officials are supposed to inaugurate government programmes and works.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ambirao Patil

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkoholi might have mysteriously disappeared from Gokak, but his brother-in-law Ambirao Patil has stepped up to take the mantle of MLA, unofficially of course.

A few weeks after the Jarkiholi brothers called both Ramesh and Ambirao a threat to the Congress party in Gokak, Ambirao is playing the role of a proxy for Ramesh, leading to several leaders in Belagavi questioning the government for allowing the ‘proxy MLA’ to inaugurate several government projects in the absence of Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Official protocol dictates that the local MLA or officials are supposed to inaugurate government programmes and works. In Ramesh’s absence, however, Ambirao laid the foundation stone for several projects, including a girls hostel at Mallapur Pattan Panchayat, the Valmiki Bhavan in Gokak and the
laying of several roads in Gokak constituency.

Ever since Ramesh was expelled from the state cabinet, his rebel activities also have taken a toll on the entire Jarkiholi family. On several occasions, Satish and Lakhan Jarkiholi attempted to contact Ramesh but failed to find him in Gokak or Belagavi for the past few months.

When Ramesh announced that he would quit the party a few weeks back, Satish named Lakhan as the
Congress member in-charge of Gokak.  Lakhan then held a meeting with members of Gokak Municipality where he appealed to members to join hands with him and Satish. “No one intervened in the Municipality affairs for 20 years when Ramesh was in charge, now that he is ignoring the local body, Ambirao Patil is handling its affairs,” he charged.

However, most members are caught in a dilemma, unable to decide which side to take.It is clear that Satish Jarkiholi is struggling to keep Ambirao away from his family and Gokak constituency but in vain. He fears that Ambirao could destabilise the Congress in Gokak if he is allowed to stay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkoholi Ambirao Patil
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp