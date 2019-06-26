Setback for DKS as court refuses to discharge him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court in the city on Tuesday dismissed the application filed by Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar seeking to discharge him from the case registered by the Income Tax Department. The Special Court, which is established to try criminal cases against MLAs/MPs in the city, said it cannot consider Shivakumar’s application before recording the evidence.

The I-T Department had registered a case against Shivakumar, Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and Rajendra N under Sections 277, 277 and 193, 199 and 120-B of IPC in 2018.

In its complaint, the I-T Department has accused Shivakumar of developing a network to operate money through hawala and purchasing a flat in New Delhi to stock unaccounted cash. The central agency accused the minister of using services of Sunil Kumar Sharma, proprietor of Sharma Transport; Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah, liaison officer in Karnataka Bhavan; Rajendra N, employee of Sharma Transport, and Sachin Narayan, a business associate, among others, for transporting cash. At a flat in Safdarjung Enclave in New Delhi, the I-T department seized Rs 6.68 crore on August 2, 2017.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 8.5 crore had been found and seized from four premises in Delhi, which are directly related to Shivakumar, the I-T department alleged.