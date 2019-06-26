Home States Karnataka

Setback for DKS as court refuses to discharge him

In its complaint, the I-T Department has accused Shivakumar of developing a network to operate money through hawala and purchasing a flat in New Delhi to stock unaccounted cash.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka minister

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court in the city on Tuesday dismissed the application filed by Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar seeking to discharge him from the case registered by the Income Tax Department. The Special Court, which is established to try criminal cases against MLAs/MPs in the city, said it cannot consider Shivakumar’s application before recording the evidence.

The I-T Department had registered a case against Shivakumar, Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and Rajendra N under Sections 277, 277 and 193, 199 and 120-B of IPC in 2018.

In its complaint, the I-T Department has accused Shivakumar of developing a network to operate money through hawala and purchasing a flat in New Delhi to stock unaccounted cash. The central agency accused the minister of using services of Sunil Kumar Sharma, proprietor of Sharma Transport; Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah, liaison officer in Karnataka Bhavan; Rajendra N, employee of Sharma Transport, and Sachin Narayan, a business associate, among others, for transporting cash. At a flat in Safdarjung Enclave in New Delhi, the I-T department seized Rs 6.68 crore on August 2, 2017.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 8.5 crore had been found and seized from four premises in Delhi, which are directly related to Shivakumar, the I-T department alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp