Setting monsoon bring plastic menace to waterfalls, Uttara Kannada foresters ready to tackle it

KARWAR: Managing plastic waste at famous waterfalls in the district become the biggest challenge for foresters in Uttara Kannada during monsoon. Thousands of tourists across south India visit the district to see various waterfalls and most of them leave behind plastic bags and bottles in forest area as their footprint.

The district is cradle for number of cascades including Jogfalls (part of it), Sathodi, Magodu, Vibhute, Unchalli, Apsarakonda, Anshi, Shivagange, Shirle, Ajjigundi and other falls. Tourists carry plastic bags of snacks, food, water and cold drinks and more and ironically many of them throw plastic in the forest area or on river side which leads to pollution in forests and the plastic causes death of many animals too.

To enjoy the glimpse of waterfalls, tourists trek for couple of miles too hence the waterfalls that are located off road too are in the danger of being polluted. For instance a cascade named Arebailu waterfalls near Yellapur attracts large numbers of tourists during monsoons. Local villagers come here to have lunch and litter the place with plastic waste.

S G Hegde, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Sirsi said their staff and village forest committee (VFC) has been creating awareness about the harms of plastic and its negative impact on the forest area. Many tourists respond to the environment concern and they are throwing plastics only in dustbins. The department has placed dustbins in most of the waterfalls.

Sathodi waterfalls near Yellapur town in Uttara Kannada district - Express

Taking one step ahead, shop owners at Yana and Vibhooti falls take deposit of Rs 5 on water bottles. Once the tourists return the empty water bottles to the shop owners, they will get back deposited their Rs 5. Honnavar DCF K Ganapathi said, shop owners and VFCs are cooperating with the department to control plastic menace from last one year. The same plan will be implemented near other waterfalls and tourists places in forest area.

Not only forest department and VFCs, even villagers also are very conscious about the plastic pollution. During the last monsoon, the villagers near Ajji Gundi waterfalls against the tourists who throw plastic in stream water that pollutes water. Even few tourists, when they go to waterfalls, collect plastic and dumps it in dustbins.

Guruganesh Bhat Dabguli said, he went to Kanooru waterfalls which is about 20 km from Yellapur along with his friends from Chitradurga and Dakshina Kannada. After enjoying the waterfalls, they collected plastic dumped in a bin at the entrance of the village. He said few like minded youth from nearby villages are voluntarily creating awareness and cleaning drive in forest areas near waterfalls.

However, the environmental activists demand the forest department to impose a fine on those who throw plastic bags and bottles in forest and water bodies. The department along with awareness creation come up with strict rules and regulations of banning plastic in sensitive area like forest.

Waterfalls yet to get recharged

By the end of June, all waterfalls in Uttara Kannada district used to overflow every year. But this year, as the monsoon delayed, water flowing in falls is yet to increase. It is believed that by second week of July the entire Western Ghat receives good downpour and all waterfalls will overflow and become feast to the nature lovers eyes.

Waterfalls In UK District

Vibhooti falls- Vibhooti is a small waterfall near Yana, 50 km from Sirsi. The falls gets its name from the limestone rocks

Shivaganga- The falls located in the thick forest and it created by Sonda river which is about 35 km from Sirsi

Unchalli- It is also known as Lushington falls located about 45 km from Sirsi. It is created by Aghanashini River and discovered in 1845 by then district collector JD Lushington

Magodu- It is a group of falls created by Bedti river which is 17 km from Yellapur

Sathodi- It is one of the beautiful falls and surrounded by rock walls in Uttara Kannada district. It is located about 30 km from Yellapur

Apsarakonda- This falls created by Sharavati river near west coast and it is one of the hotspots of the district. It is located about 8 km from Honnavar

Burude falls- It is also known as Dodmane falls which is about 20 km from Siddapur on Kumta-Siddapur road

Shirley- It is one of the beautiful waterfalls of the district which is about 16 km from Yellapur. Tourists can also get experience of trekking here