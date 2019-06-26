Six of a family die in house collapse in Karnataka's Bidar

By Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN (BIDAR): Six members of a family including four children died as their house collapsed at Basavakalyan, Bidar district on Wednesday morning.

The old, dilapidated house which they were staying in was located at Chilla Galli at Ward-6, Basavakalyan. According to witnesses, the house may have been damaged in the recent rains that lashed the region and collapsed when all the inmates were asleep on Wednesday morning.

Several police personnel and people in the neighbourhood pulled all the six bodies out from the debris during the rescue operation. A case has been registered at Basavakalyan police station in this connection.

According to official sources, the victims have been identified as Nadim Yusuf Shaikh (42), his wife Faridabanu (36), their children Ashabanu (15), Mehtabi (13), Faizan Ali (5) and Farhan Ali (3).