Home States Karnataka

Sugar mills haven’t paid for years

Sugarcane farmers, on protest for the last several weeks, have claimed that 12 of the 24 sugar factories in Belagavi district are yet to pay huge pending amounts for the year 2017-18.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Sugarcane farmers, on protest for the last several weeks, have claimed that 12 of the 24 sugar factories in Belagavi district are yet to pay huge pending amounts for the year 2017-18. Though the deputy commissioner had ordered the seizure of defaulting sugar factories if they do not clear the dues by June 30, the local administration seems to be in no hurry. With the deadlock between the management of sugar factories and cane growers continuing, Sugar Commissioner KG Shantaram held a meeting with farmers in Belagavi on Tuesday. 

Shantaram had invited leaders of cane growers for a discussion following the rising protests and complaints against sugar factories. So far, the government has maintained that it is unaware of the exact dues which the sugar factories owe to growers even as the latter claimed to have furnished all the details to the government on several occasions.

During the meeting, several cane growers produced documents relating to the pending dues. Some of leaders informed the commissioner that Soubhagyalaxmi Sugar Factory, owned by Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, has not cleared dues of several growers for the years 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16. The commissioner received all the documents and said he will be holding another meeting in July in Bengaluru to take a final call on the prevailing crisis. He assured the farmers that the problem relating to the settlement of dues will be resolved next month.

Just a few days ago, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Dr S B Bommanahalli had ordered seizure of all sugar factories in the district if they failed to settle dues by June 30. For the past few months, sugar factories have been unwilling to abide by any of the rules and regulations laid down by the government to ensure that farmers get the fair and remunerative price (FRP) fixed by the Union government for the financial year 2018-19. Meetings organised by deputy commissioners of many districts also failed to break the deadlock between factories and growers.

Under pressure from growers, Bommanahalli had issued notices to sugar factories on January 3 asking them to clear the dues. Many responded to the notices, but some factories ignored it. As a result, the worsening cane crisis triggered protests across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sugarcane farmers Sugar mills
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp