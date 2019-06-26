Valmikis march to Vidhana Soudha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Valmiki community agitated and marched towards Vidhana Soudha to seek 7.5 per cent reservation for the Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka instead of the present 3 per cent. Their argument is, if the Union Government has considered their demand and given them 7.5 per cent reservation, why can’t the state government follow suit?

Valmikis, as a community, comprise more than 75 per cent of the ST population, and they claim they have a population of about 10 crore across the nation. If one has to get an idea of the community’s significance, all the 15 ST MLAs in Karnataka are Valmikis, spread across seven districts, the highest being in Ballari (5) and Raichur (4).

A team of agitators, including former Ballari MP V S Ugrappa and others met Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and presented their demands. Later, Kumaraswamy held a meeting with the agitating leaders along with cabinet colleagues Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge, Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Medical Education Minister E.Tukaram, to understand if their demands can be accommodated legally. The others included MLAs Mahesh Kamtalli, Ananth Nyamgouda, Munirathna and Ex-MP V S Ugrappa. The CM assured them that they would discuss this at length in the cabinet and said he will take a decision in three months.

The agitators were led by Prasannanda Puri Swamiji of Rajenahalli, who arrived here by foot in a padayatra spread over 16 days, covering nearly 300 plus kilometres, across the districts of Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bangalore Rural and Bangalore city. As they marched towards Vidhana Soudha, the police stopped them near the Vidhana Soudha gate. They later marched towards Freedom Park where they continued their protest meeting.

BJP’s former minister Sriramulu, Congress former MP V S Ugrappa and many other leaders addressed the gathering.