House collapses, six of family die in Bidar taluk

By Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN (BIDAR DIST): Six members of a family, including four children, died after their house collapsed at Basavakalyan, Bidar district, on Wednesday morning. The old and dilapidated house which they were staying was located at Chilla Galli ward-6 in Basavakalyan town. According to official sources, the deceased are Nadim Yusuf Shaikh (42), his wife Faridabanu (36), their children Ashabanu (15), Mehtabi (13), Faizan Ali (5) and Farhan Ali (3).

According to witnesses, the house may have been damaged in the recent rain that lashed the region and collapsed when all the inmates were asleep. Several police personnel and people in the neighbourhood pulled all the six bodies out from the debris during the rescue operation. A case has been registered at Basavakalyan police station in this regard.