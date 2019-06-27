Home States Karnataka

Kalburgi case: Eyewitnesses identify accused

The Karnataka SIT is probing the Kalburgi and Gauri murder cases.

Published: 27th June 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Scholar M M Kalburgi

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s a major breakthrough in the MM Kalburgi assassination case. Sources, on the condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express that Amol Kale, who is accused number one in the Gauri Lankesh murder case and Praveen Prakash Chatur, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31 from Hubbali for alleged his involvement in the Kalburgi murder case, have reportedly been identified by some eye-witnesses.

“A fortnight before Kalburgi was shot dead in his house in Kalyan Nagar of Dharwad, Kale and Chatur had allegedly conducted a recce of the area. Chatur is said to have driven the alleged assassin - Ganesh Miskin, who is also an accused in Gauri murder case - on the motorcycle to Kalburgi’s house on August 30, 2015 and had reportedly sped away with him after he had executed the crime. Kale had conducted the final recce of the ‘hit spots’ in Gauri and Kalburgi cases and had given a go ahead to the assassins in both the cases. Some people, who had seen Kale and Chatur on the day they had come for the recce, have identified them during the identification parade, which was held in Dharwad on June 24,” said the source. 

The Karnataka SIT is probing the Kalburgi and Gauri murder cases.Kale is reportedly emerging as the common linchpin in the murders of the four rationalists in Maharashtra and Karnataka — Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, Communist leader Govind Pansare, Dr Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh. 

“Chatur was earlier arrested for throwing a bomb at Prakash theatre, which was screening the 
Bollywood film Padmavat in Belagavi on January 26, 2018. His name had cropped up during the interrogation of Sharad Kalaskar, who was arrested in August last year by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad in the Palghar arms haul case and Bharat Kurne, who is an accused in the Gauri murder case,” the officer added.

TAGS
MM Kalburgi assassination Gauri Lankesh murder SIT
