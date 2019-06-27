New timetable for trains on Chennai, Mysuru line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new railway time table has effected minor changes in running time of trains between Bengaluru and Chennai. The waiting time of Shatabdi at KSR Railway Station will only be five minutes henceforth. For the first time, the timetable (Trains at a glance 2019-2020) can be viewed online on the IRCTC’s portal in its gallery page (https://www.irctctourism.com/gallery/tag.html.

The Chennai-Bengaluru Mail (Train no. 12647) will now reach its destination 15 minutes later. It will depart at 10.55 pm from Chennai and reach KSR Railway Station at 5 am. The Chennai-Bengaluru Lalbagh (Traini no 12607) Express will be delayed by 5 minutes. It will leave Chennai at 3.30 pm and reach KSR at 9.35 pm. The running time speed of the Chennai-Bengaluru Brindavan Express (Train no. 12639) has increased by 10 minutes. It will depart from Chennai Central at 7.40 am and reach Bengaluru by 2 pm. The Mysuru-Chennai Shatabdi will reach its destination 10 minutes earlier. It has been speeded up between Mysuru and Bengaluru by 5 minutes and its halt time at KSR station will be only 5 minutes from July 1. It will now arrive at SBC at 4.10 pm and depart at 4.15 pm.

The Bengaluru-Kannur Express (Train no 16511) via Kunigal has been speeded by 25 minutes between Bengaluru & Mangaluru..lt will now depart from SBC at 7.15 pm and reach Mangalore at 5.55 am. The Mysuru Kacheguda Express has been speeded by 10 minutes end to end and between Mysuru - Bengaluru by 15 minutes.