Overall development of Karnataka is aim: Kumaraswamy

CM Kumaraswamy clarified that the programme is not a gimmick, but a model drawn from Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings 

Published: 27th June 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

CM Kumaraswamy interacting with people in Raichur district on Wednesday |Express

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who spoke to the media ahead of Grama Vastavya at Karegudda village in Raichur, said the purpose behind his village stay is for the overall development of the state.  Kumaraswamy, who has been facing flak from the opposition regarding the programme, said he is committed to developing this region. 

“The administrative approval for Rs 3,000 crore funds has been granted. The money will be used for various developmental works,” he said. Countering the BJP’s claim that loan waivers has affected the economy, Kumaraswamy said, “Money is being released to all government departments and loan waivers have not caused any cruch in funds.”

He said that the BJP claims massive funds are being spent on Grama Vastavya. “When BS Yeddyurappa was chief minister, who was funding this programme if not the government?” he questioned. 

Kumaraswamy said his village stay is neither a gimmick nor a publicity stunt, but a mere model adopted from Mahatma Gandhi.

“My focus is not just Grama Vastavya. This is just one part of the overall development of the district,” he said. The district administration has come up with 61 proposals on developmental works which will be studied and executed on the ground. Foundation stones will be laid for over 60 programmes in Raichur, which will cost the state’s exchequer over Rs 150 crore, he said.

