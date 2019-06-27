Patil to head panel on JSW land deal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a notification constituting a cabinet sub-committee to review the coalition cabinet’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land in Ballari to steel giant JSW. The four-member sub-committee will be headed by Home Minister MB Patil. While the cabinet had taken the decision to convert the lease-cum-sale deal with the manufacturing giant, the move was stalled owing to protests by the BJP and senior Congress leaders such as H K Patil.

Interestingly, Industries minister K J George, who proposed the sale of land in the cabinet under his ministry, is not part of the sub-committee. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy seems to have accommodated K J George’s request to recuse himself from the sub-committee.

Cooperation minister Bandeppa Kashempur, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byregowda and Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge have been appointed to the sub-committee. It is expected to review facts and the terms of the agreement between JSW and the government, and the cabinet’s decision to sell the land.

A report will be submitted to the chief minister after careful examination. The industries department has been asked to assist the sub-committee in its task. Meanwhile, the BJP has continued to insist that the sub-committee is mere eyewash.