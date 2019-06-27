Home States Karnataka

Patil to head panel on JSW land deal

Interestingly, Industries minister K J George, who proposed the sale of land in the cabinet under his ministry, is not part of the sub-committee.

Published: 27th June 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader MB Patil (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a notification constituting a cabinet sub-committee to review the coalition cabinet’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land in Ballari to steel giant JSW. The four-member sub-committee will be headed by Home Minister MB Patil. While the cabinet had taken the decision to convert the lease-cum-sale deal with the manufacturing giant, the move was stalled owing to protests by the BJP and senior Congress leaders such as H K Patil. 

Interestingly, Industries minister K J George, who proposed the sale of land in the cabinet under his ministry, is not part of the sub-committee. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy seems to have accommodated K J George’s request to recuse himself from the sub-committee. 

Cooperation minister Bandeppa Kashempur, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byregowda and Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge have been appointed to the sub-committee. It is expected to review facts and the terms of the agreement between JSW and the government, and the cabinet’s decision to sell the land. 

A report will be submitted to the chief minister after careful examination. The industries department has been asked to assist the sub-committee in its task. Meanwhile, the BJP has continued to insist that the sub-committee is mere eyewash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JSW land deal MB Patil
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp