Police raj in Karnataka: HC raps cops in CM’s case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the rule of law has been broken by the state police by their high-handedness, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday pulled up the police for arresting a person on a second FIR registered for allegedly posting defamatory comments on social media against CM HD Kumaraswamy, former PM H D Deve Gowda and Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The accused is S Jaikanth, an engineer and administrator of the social media group ‘Troll Maga’. Police arrested him after a second FIR was registered against him, though he got anticipatory bail from a sessions court in the first case.

Hearing the petition filed by Jaikanth, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar termed the conduct of the police as gross violation of law, before directing the police to release the accused immediately. The court also observed that it appeared to be “police raj” in the state.