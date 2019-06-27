Senior Congress leaders discuss rout, to revamp units by July 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doubt, despair and discouragement marked the meeting of defeated MPs on Wednesday, where 20 of the 21 MPs fielded by the party analysed the election outcome. The introspection meeting over what went wrong with the party strategy in the state came on the heels of the dissolution of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Ever since the KPCC was dissolved, there has been a lot of concern over who will remain on the committee, as the party goes ahead with its largest restructuring in recent years. District Congress Committees, block level and booth level units will also be restructured, and a new tier between block and booth units, called the panchayat or mandal level, will be started, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said. This restructuring is likely to be done by July 15, he added.

The former MPs who gathered there were visibly pained and unhappy, and admitted that this was the worst-ever defeat the party has faced so far. Siddaramaiah’s body language said it all as he slunk into a chair, looking visibly discouraged.

The meeting was chaired by Venugopal, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundurao. A second meeting in the evening, of senior Congress leaders, discussed ways and means to tide over the challenges faced by the party. The leaders included deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar, Working President Eshwar Khandre, CM Ibrahim, H K Patil and other senior leaders, barring Roshan Baig who has been suspended. The meeting saw greater interaction and participation than the MP candidates’ meeting.