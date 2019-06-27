Unfortunate that none from south in Finance Commission: Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the 15th Finance Commission concluded its visit to Karnataka, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byregowda highlighted that there was not a single member in the commission from any of the southern states. Calling it ‘unfortunate’, Byregowda, in a series of tweets, said that this is injustice was done to Karnataka in central allocations during 2015-2020 but hoped it would now be corrected.

“It’s unfortunate that central government could not find one capable person from South India to serve in the five-member 15th Finance Commission. (SIC)” Byregowda tweeted. The commission, chaired by N K Singh, comprises former Finance Secretary to the Government of India Ajay Narayan Jha; former Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Dr Ashok Lahiri, NITI Aayog member Dr Ramesh Chand Member and Dr Anoop Singh.

Pointing out that Karnataka got only Rs 1,527 crore under the State Disaster Relief Fund for the 2015-2020 period, while Maharashtra got Rs 8,195 crore, Byregowda insisted that injustice was being meted out to the state. “I hope this failure of the central government will be overcome by members of the current commission,” the RDPR minister said.

The commission held a series of meetings over two days. Karnataka, in its appeal to the commission, has asked for direct fund allocation from the Finance Commission.

“State has urged that 1% of all national tax revenue be allocated to metro cities like Bengaluru,” he said, highlighting that the city needs more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the next four years.