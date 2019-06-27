‘Veeragallu’ finally reaches military memorial

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 450-tonne Veeragallu has finally reached the National Military Memorial on Sankey Road on Wednesday, 22 days after it began its journey from a quarry in Devanahalli. The carving, aimed at honouring martyrs, will now be installed within four weeks.

The monolith, which is 75 feet tall, began its 50-km journey on June 5 on a trailer brought from Mumbai. Rains, narrow roads and railway level crossings were some of the hurdles it encountered.

A BDA official said, “We will begin the installation of the structure’s frame from tomorrow. The frame is called J-structure. A hydraulic jack, that can carry up to 1,000 tonnes, will be fixed to it. It will take us at least two weeks.”

When ready, the Veeragallu will slowly be placed upright to make it stand. “This will be fixed in four weeks,” the official added. The Veeragallu incurred a whopping transportation cost of Rs 5.46 crore while the carving was done at a cost of Rs 1 crore.