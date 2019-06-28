Home States Karnataka

Birth centenary celebrations of erstwhile Mysuru king Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar to kick off on July 18

Governor Vajubai R Vala will be inaugurating the celebration at the main Durbar hall of the palace in the presence of close to 800 to 1000 dignitaries who are expected to attend.

S RadhaKrishnan (L), President of India who arrived at the Meenambakkam airport received by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Bahadur, Governor of Madras. (File photo | EPS)

MYSURU: The erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has planned a year-long birth centenary celebration of the 25th and last king of princely Mysuru State Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar from July 18.  Wadiyar was born on July 18, 1919 and passed away on September 23, 1974.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar told media on Friday, "The year long celebration will begin from the D-day. Former West Bengal Governor Gopalakrishna Gandhi grandson of Mahatma Gandhi will be delivering the keynote address."

A symphony orchestra from the artistes of national centre for performing arts (NCPA) is organised on the same evening. 

"It will be a fitting tribute to the late ruler who had supported western music during his reign," said Pramoda who is also the daughter-in-law of the late king.

On the same day, the renovated art gallery at Jaganmohan Palace will also be dedicated, she added. 

Pramoda said "We have also requested the central government to name All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru after Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and bring out a commemorative stamp to mark the contribution of the late ruler.

