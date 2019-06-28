Education Minister to tour Kerala, Delhi

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education SR Srinivas will visit Kerala and Delhi to learn about their education models, this weekend. Srinivas told TNIE, “Delhi has integrated Class 11 and 12 in its schooling system very well. We will visit the model schools to adopt various aspects.”

Many students dropout after Class 10 due to the lack of seamlessness between Classes 10 and 11. Technological efforts were made to make the transition easy — where online database of students in Primary and Secondary Education Department could be tapped by PU Dept.

He is also mulling introduction of local essence into textbooks. “With the revision, the state’s history will be given importance too,” he said.