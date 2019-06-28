Funds will flow for Tulajapur pilgrims’ stay, promises CM

By Express News Service

The state government has decided to construct a Karnataka Bhavan at the holy shrine Tulajapur in Maharashtra to facilitate pilgrims to stay there, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy announced here on Thursday, at the end of his Janata Darshan, as part of the Grama Vastavya programme.

He said that a grant of Rs 2 crore would be released for the construction of a Kannada Bhavan at Bidar to hold cultural activities. The CM said he would complete the ‘village stay’ programme in all 30 districts, within five months. Strict instructions were given to officials to implement assurances given at Janata Darshans, he said. In all, over 4,000 memorandums were received from the public in Bidar district. Replying to a question on the villagers’ threat to lay siege to KRS Dam if water was not released to their fields, Kumaraswamy said, “Releasing water is not in my hands.

Let the farmers lay seige to the Cauvery Water Authority.” Earlier in the day, inaugurating the programme, he said that some “friends” were trying to destabilise the coalition government since the day he assumed the office as CM. He claimed that his government was strong and would survive its remaining term of four years, and he would also make all efforts to make Karnataka a model state. He said that he had directed the Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi, Subodha Yadav, who is also secretary of Hyderabad-Karnatak Region Development Board, to submit a report on the status of school buildings in the next week.

He stressed the need to construct school buildings and address the shortage of teachers in this region, comprising Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts. “My friends criticise Grama Vastavya as a gimmick. I have been holding this programme to receive grievances of the people and try to solve problems on the spot, wherever possible. I heard over 9,000 people in Chandarki village of Yadgir district, and Karigudda village of Raichur district,” he said.