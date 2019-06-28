Home States Karnataka

Funds will flow for Tulajapur pilgrims’ stay, promises CM

He said that a grant of Rs 2 crore would be released for the construction of a Kannada Bhavan at Bidar to hold cultural activities.

Published: 28th June 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrives in a bullock cart at Ujalamb village in Basavakalyan on Thursday for the Grama Vastavya programme |EXPRESS

By Express News Service

The state government has decided to construct a Karnataka Bhavan at the holy shrine Tulajapur in Maharashtra to facilitate pilgrims to stay there, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy announced here on Thursday, at the end of his Janata Darshan, as part of the Grama Vastavya programme.

He said that a grant of Rs 2 crore would be released for the construction of a Kannada Bhavan at Bidar to hold cultural activities. The CM said he would complete the ‘village stay’ programme in all 30 districts, within five months. Strict instructions were given to officials to implement assurances given at Janata Darshans, he said. In all, over 4,000 memorandums were received from the public in Bidar district. Replying to a question on the villagers’ threat to lay siege to KRS Dam if water was not released to their fields, Kumaraswamy said, “Releasing water is not in my hands.

Let the farmers lay seige to the Cauvery Water Authority.” Earlier in the day, inaugurating the programme, he said that some “friends” were trying to destabilise the coalition government since the day he assumed the office as CM. He claimed that his government was strong and would survive its remaining term of four years, and he would also make all efforts to make Karnataka a model state. He said that he had directed the Regional Commissioner of Kalaburagi, Subodha Yadav, who is also secretary of Hyderabad-Karnatak Region Development Board, to submit a report on the status of school buildings in the next week.

He stressed the need to construct school buildings and address the shortage of teachers in this region, comprising Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts. “My friends criticise Grama Vastavya as a gimmick. I have been holding this programme to receive grievances of the people and try to solve problems on the spot, wherever possible. I heard over 9,000 people in Chandarki village of Yadgir district, and Karigudda village of Raichur district,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumaraswamy Tulajapur pilgrims
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp