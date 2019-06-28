Karnataka Natural Disaster Cell calls for tenders to develop flood forecast app

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After previous attempts to develop apps in collaboration with institutes failed, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell has called tenders to develop an app that will send alerts on flooding.

“We have asked for some basic features, and the company that bags the contract will develop these ideas further. The android app will be able to send alerts, predicting rainy days, expected rainfall and areas likely to be affected. Low lying areas will be highlighted in the app too,” said director of KSNDMC, G S Srinivas Reddy.

The cell’s existing 100 rain gauge sensors will be integrated with the app. In addition, by the end of this month, 25 drain sensors will be installed in stormwater drains (SWDs), in coordination with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

“Sensors placed on top of drains will be able to gauge if the water is about to exceed carrying capacity. We already have BBMP data on the existing capacity of the SWDs. Once 75% of the drain is filled, the sensors will alert the cell. This feature will be integrated in the app,” Reddy said, adding, “If a person is commuting from K R Puram to Majestic, they can check which roads are going to be flooded to take alternate routes.”

The app will also enlist emergency contacts in the BBMP in case of any issues caused by rains. In case the public wants to upload any information, they can do so by clicking pictures and uploading it on the app.

The drain gauge has been implemented at a cost of `40,000 per sensor. In eight days, a bidder will be selected for the app and they will be given one month’s time to develop it.

In 2018, the cell planned to develop the app along with IISc scientists. A year before, talks were on with MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology to develop the same.