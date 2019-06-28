Home States Karnataka

Last lot of Mattu Gulla hits Udupi market

Published: 28th June 2019 06:10 AM

The famed Mattu Gulla being sold in Udupi | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The last lot of Mattu Gulla, a popular brinjal variety in Udupi, is being sold in the market now as most growers have switched to paddy farming in the fields where they cultivated the vegetable. This crop is grown in Mattu, Kaipunjalu, Katapady, Kote, Pangala, Alinja, Ambadi and Uliyaragoli in Udupi.

 This variety of brinjal adds an exceptional flavour to the coastal cuisine and it is grown in these regions from October onwards. Harish Mattu, a brinjal grower, said that farmers got a good price for their crop this summer. The price touched Rs 150 this time.

This lot is being sold at Rs 50 per kg. However, this stock may end within a few days, he said. This brinjal secured a geographical indication (GI) tag in the year 2011. Mattu Gulla also has a brand logo.

This season, Mattu Gulla was grown in about 120 acres and farmers reaped the crop for more than three weeks in June, since the south-west monsoon arrived late. Laxman Mattu, manager of Mattu Gulla Growers’ Society said that the crop fetched a good price last year. Farmers got the profits they expected this season for their hard work, he said.

TAGS
Mattu Gulla Udupi
