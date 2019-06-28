Siddaramaiah lets off steam, asks voters: Why BJP?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s outburst against the people for voting the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah too expressed anger as he made a similar accusation. He said, “People look to our government for work, but in the end, vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election. I don’t understand why people support BJP. The members of the saffron party neither carry out development work nor are they concerned about the people’s grievances.”

Siddaramaiah was addressing villagers of Alur S K, near Badami, after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new village panchayat building. “I thought at least in my constituency, my party would get the lead, but the people of Badami gave a lead of 9,000 for the BJP. I don’t know on what basis people vote for BJP, whose MPs are hardly available. It is we who are giving rice, clothes, milk, textbooks for students, water to farmers and have started many schemes for Below Poverty Line families, yet people don’t vote for us,” reiterated Siddaramaiah.

‘Schools need good English teachers’

Siddaramaiah said that a majority of state-run schools where English has been introduced have been receiving a good response, however, the language must be implemented in a proper manner.

“Parents are fascinated about English medium schools. They are happy if their children call them mummy and daddy, instead of appa (father) and amma (mother). Before introducing English in state-run schools, the department should verify whether schools have enough teachers who have a good command over English. I doubt we have enough such teachers and without proper arrangements, the government has introduced English medium in state-run schools,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also paid a visit to the family of the martyred soldier, who was killed in an accident at Kakanur village. He condoled the death of the soldier and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to the family.