Home States Karnataka

Transfers on table for 32,000 government teachers in Karnataka

This year, several teachers complained that their details were not updated correctly on the website.

Published: 28th June 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Transfer

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 32,000 government teachers are facing the possibility of transfer after a three-year delay. Since 2016, a number of teachers have cited various to prevent transfers and government schools, especially those in rural areas, have been in a fix due to lack of teaching staff. Officials say heavy lobbying has prevented the transfers over the past three years. This has adversely impacted the functioning of government schools in rural areas, they added.

While the revised rules for teacher transfer in 2017 mandated redeployment of teachers from urban to rural areas (where there is a dearth of teachers), rules also suggested that teachers who have served for at least 10 years are bound to get a transfer.

While the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is working with a strength of 2.2 lakh teachers, about 90,000 teachers are up for transfers, of which just a fraction -- 15,000 are seeking voluntary transfers. The teachers try to get the rules changed for their convenience, so they get a priority, but there is a logical sequence to the transfers which is divided into four phases, said officials.

“First is the redeployment of excess teachers, then the urban to rural transfer, and then the request transfer and finally the mutual transfer,” said officials.

This year, several teachers complained that their details were not updated correctly on the website. Some said they belonged to the Karnataka Public School, which is a model school project of the state government. Hence, as per rules, they were exempt from transfers.

However, officials said the teachers came up with new reasons to avoid getting out of their “comfort” zone. Commissioner of the Department of Public Instructions P C Jaffer said there will be no change in the system. A few teachers were transferred in 2018, and changing the rule would be a disservice to them, he added.

“Teachers are given schools based on the number of students. Every 400 students should have 10 teachers. At least 32,000 teachers will be transferred this year.”

While the transfer process was delayed till September in 2018, the department is hoping for a smooth conduct of transfers by July second week, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Government Teachers Karnataka Government Teachers transfer
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp