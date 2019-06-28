Village stay to US holiday, CM to take off for a week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is all set to hop on a plane and take off to the United States. Kumaraswamy who will return to Bengaluru on Friday will chair a cabinet meeting after which he is scheduled to take off to the United States.

The CMO insisted that the visit was purely personal and all expenses are being born by Chief Minister personally. “It is a purely personal trip and not a single rupee from the government will be spent,” said a CMO official. Kumaraswamy is expected to visit the site of a temple being built by the Adichunchanagiri Mutt in New Jersey.

While in the US, Kumaraswamy will also take part in a Vokkaliga Sangha convention where he is expected to address a gathering on July 4.