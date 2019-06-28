Home States Karnataka

VTU paper leak:Vice-chancellor denies charges

ABVP state gen secy demands resignation of vice-chancellor and registrar of varsity

Published: 28th June 2019 06:05 AM

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In the backdrop of a demand made by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for Governor Vajubhai Vala to look into the case relating to the alleged leak of question papers of some courses run by VTU, the varsity’s vice-chancellor Dr Karisiddappa flatly denied all allegations stating that none of the question papers were leaked. Speaking to TNIE, Karisiddappa said, “The examination system of VTU was absolutely fool-proof and there was no possibility of a paper leak.

VTU did not pay even a rupee to the advocates, who are working for the varsity in a court case related to the seizure of all VTU bank accounts worth more than Rs 400 crore. Some organisations and a section of media falsely claimed that VTU paid about Rs 35 crore towards the fees of advocates and university tax consultants.”

So far, VTU did not pay anything to advocates or consultants, but it was unfortunate to hear allegations that the university paid crores to advocates, said Karisiddappa. State general secretary of ABVP, Harsha Narayan said that in Belagavi, the VC of VTU did not initiate action even after the leak of VTU question papers. He demanded the VC and registrar resign from their posts and threatened to stage dharnas in front of the university.

Governor Vajubhai Vala should intervene and launch an inquiry into the alleged leak of papers in VTU, he said, adding that he should ensure that all those responsible in the incident should be booked. According to ABVP leaders, the VTU did not take the consent of Syndicate of Executive Council to pay the fees of advocates and consultants. The organisations allege that the administration in VTU collapsed which the Governor should put in order by paying attention.

