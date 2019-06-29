Home States Karnataka

7 from Tumakuru die, 4 hurt in highway crash

Three of the critically injured, including the driver, were shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru, while the lone survivor — a two-year-old girl — was treated at the Kunigal government hospital. 

TUMAKURU: Seven people, including six women, died on the spot and four others were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into the road divider and overturned at Siddapura Gate near Kunigal on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH-75 on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Selvi (47), Veeramma (50), Nagamma (47), Nirmala (51), Uma (42), Panchali (30) and Goundumani (45), all residents of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar near Nandini Layout in Bengaluru. They were returning from a wedding in Tumakuru when one of the front wheels of the Toyota Innova suffered a puncture and the driver lost control of the vehicle. 

Three of the critically injured, including the driver, were shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru, while the lone survivor — a two-year-old girl — was treated at the Kunigal government hospital. 

