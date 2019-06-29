CRPF officer from state dies in Naxal attack

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A CRPF officer from Kalaburagi was among three of the personnel killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahadev P was part of an area domination team which was ambushed. Another ASI and a head constable also died.

According to sources, the family has arranged a baby shower ceremony for Mahadev’s daughter on Monday and he was to return to his hometown on Sunday. Mahadev’s body will be brought to his native Maragutti on Saturday by road from Hyderabad, Kalaburagi SP Iada Martin Marbaniang said. Mahadev was working with CRPF since 29 years. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.