Farmers try to lay siege to KRS demanding water to canals

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Hundreds of farmers were arrested when they tried to lay siege to Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir demanding water to irrigation canals to save their standing crop. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha activists, who are on an indefinite stir for the last days in front of irrigation office, had served an ultimatum demanding release of water before 11 am on June 28. As the elected representatives neither visited them nor responded to the farmers’ stir, they proceeded in vehicles to lay siege to the reservoir.

Claiming that “water is their right”, they demanded that they be allowed to manage the reservoir. The farmers feared that they would lose standing crops in thousands of acres leading to serious socio-economic impact in Mandya district that had witnessed a series of farmers’ suicide incidents in the recent past.

KRRS leader Darshan Puttanniah and president Badagalapura Nagendra have hit out at the state government for failing to protect the interest of the farming community. They felt that the authorities failed to brief the situation to Cauvery Water Management Authority and get its due share to the state.

A few farmers opined that they will take over the control of the dam and operate the sluice gates to meet the requirement of the people.

Executive engineer Ramakrishna clarified that they are unable to release water from KRS as they have to abide by the directions of the CWMA. Unhappy with the officials’ response, farmers advanced to enter the reservoir. The policemen on duty arrested the striking farmers who attempted to enter into the prohibited area. Meanwhile, the authorities have stepped up security in and around the reservoir and banned the entry of tourists inside Brindavan Garden till evening.