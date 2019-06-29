Khuba plans to visit all villages in district

Ramkrishna Badseshii By

Express News Service

BIDAR: In his second tenure as Bidar MP, Bhagwanth Khuba plans to visit all villages in his Lok Sabha constituency to ensure that central schemes are implemented properly. According to the Bidar MP, over 6.50 lakh people in his constituency are benefiting from one scheme or other.

Khuba, who first won the seat in 2014, defeating senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Dharam Singh, claims he has brought 13 new trains to Bidar during his first term. “I will visit all villages of the constituency and try to solve the people’s problems,” the MP told TNIE.

He is pressuring the railway minister to fulfil major demands of the people of the district, including getting the Bidar-Yeshwantpur train, which now runs via Vikarabad in Telangana, run via Humnabad and Kalaburagi. Khuba, an engineering graduate, worked as a contractor. He was not very popular prior to 2014, but after he won, riding the Narendra Modi wave, he set about winning the people’s hearts in the constituency.

His work won him a second term in 2019, though the BJP suffered a humiliating defeat in Bidar in the 2018 Assembly elections, losing all except one segment. Prabhu Chavan won from Aurad in 2013 and 2018, and is the only BJP MLA from Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.

During his first term as MP, Bhagwanth Khuba succeeded in speeding up and completing the Kalaburagi-Humnabad railway line. As the Bidar-Humnabad railway line was completed earlier and Demu trains were already running on the track, the service of the Demu train was extended up to Kalaburagi. The Bidar-Kalaburagi line was inaugurated by Modi in October 2017, where Modi gave due credit for this to Khuba.