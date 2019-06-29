Home States Karnataka

Lack of will stalls 88 tourism projects in Uttara Kannada

KARWAR: Uttara Kannada is rich with many tourist attractions, including breathtakingly beautiful beaches. But, the state government has not made any attempt to explore the tourism potential of this scenic coastal district. As a result, many tourism development projects are pending for the last six years.

As many as 187 tourism development projects were sanctioned in the last six years. Of them, only 99 works have been completed and 60 are going on. As many as 28 works are yet to be started as they are awaiting nod of various departments. 

Construction of a small bridge and railing at Tilmati beach trekking point, establishment of an aircraft museum in Karwar, installation of CCTV cameras at selected beaches and other works have been delayed due to various reasons. The district is known for its evergreen forests, mesmerizing waterfalls, majestic beaches, rivers, wildlife sanctuaries and many more. But, only a few beaches, including Gokarna, Murdeshwar, Dandeli, Karwar and Yana are famous. 

According to an officer, the Tourism Department is supposed to take clearance from forest, revenue, ports and other departments for works. As permissions from forest and other departments have been delayed, some works are yet to be taken up and their project costs have escalated.

“The department has got funds for construction of Yatri Niwas, where tourists can stay at an affordable price. When the department proposed to construct a building, the local MLA suggested other places, where the department is yet to get land. For the construction of six buildings, it could not find land in Haliyal, Honnavar, Sirsi and Siddapur taluks,” the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar K said a few works have been delayed due to non-clearance by some departments. Talks are on to bring Tupolev 142-M aircraft to set up an aircraft museum near warship museum at Ravindranath Tagore beach in Karwar.

