‘Need more stem cell donors’

Ranjitha Janardhan (33), who was suffering from multiple myeloma last year, required a stem cell donor.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ranjitha Janardhan (33), who was suffering from multiple myeloma last year, required a stem cell donor. As it was not possible, doctors decided to proceed with her own cells since she was young. While she was undergoing the process, she was in pain and wished to have a stem cell donor. “I had to undergo a lot of therapy and became weak.

If I would have had a stem cell donor, my procedure would have been less painful,” she said. Like Ranjitha, they are many who require stem cells, while only about 2,000 stem cell transplants take place in India every year. 

Dr Vijay Agarwal, Lead and Sr Consultant Medical Oncology and Hematology, Aster CMI Hospital said, “There is a need to increase awareness and encourage people to register as stem cell donors. It takes just a few minutes to register as a donor.”However, now people can head to Aster CMI Hospital and register themselves as donors of stem cells. 

