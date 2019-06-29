Home States Karnataka

Provide papers filed by Prajwal: HC to DC

Published: 29th June 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Revanna, son of senior JD(S) leader H D Revanna confessed his mistake and is repenting for it, party sources said (File | EPS )

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan district to provide certified copies of documents filed by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, along with his nomination papers to a petitioner. Disposing the petition filed by advocate G Devarajegowda, Justice Alok Aradhe issued the direction to the Deputy Commissioner (DC). 

The court also asked the DC to furnish the details of the election expenditure of Prajwal Revanna, along with the documents to Devarajegowda by July 3. The counsel of the petitioner argued that the DC denied the documents, saying that they are in safe custody in the treasury.

The said documents should be furnished to the applicant on payment of requisite fee, as those documents sought by the petitioner are public documents, he argued. 

The petitioner counsel contended that the said documents were required, to file the election petition within 45 days from the date of election of Prajwal Revanna. Defeated BJP candidate K Manju filed the petition before the HC. 

TAGS
Karnataka High Court Prajwal Revanna
