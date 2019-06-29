Home States Karnataka

PWD engineers go on leave, claim ‘harassment’ by higher-up

Six assistant engineers of the Public Works Department in Ron taluk of Gadag district have gone on leave at a time for a month to avoid ‘harassment’ by their higher-up.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Six assistant engineers of the Public Works Department in Ron taluk of Gadag district have gone on leave at a time for a month to avoid ‘harassment’ by their higher-up. But, their senior, Assistant Executive Engineer K A Hadli, claimed that engineers have requested for leave to stave off “heavy workload”.

The engineers, who submitted letters for a month-long earned leave from June 29 to July 26, are P H Kotabal, R D Yeligar, L A Byali, M B Mudibasangoudar, Gurunath and D L Shastri. Though they claim that harassment by Hadli was the reason for them taking leave, they have cited personal reasons for the leave in letters submitted to the leave sanctioning authority.

These engineers allege that they are being harassed to collect bribe and are not allowed to work freely. Seeing many vacant chairs, people who visit the office, ask other officials about it. But they remain silent.
But, AEE K A Hadli has flatly denied the allegations and said: “Engineers have applied for leave to save themselves from the workload.

I know two of them are on leave, but do not know about mass leave. While one of them cited marriage as the reason, the other gave personal reasons. But others have not taken proper permission. The department has tried to contact them, but could not reach.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PWD engineers
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp