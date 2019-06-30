Home States Karnataka

Amareshwara Naik wants to focus on central schemes  

It was only when former chief minister Veerendra Patil picked him up to contest from Lingasugur assembly constituency as the Congress candidate that his roller coaster political journey began.

Published: 30th June 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreyas H S 
Express News Service

RAICHUR: or Raja Amareshwara Naik who won the just concluded Lok Sabha election from Raichur by a comfortable margin, the political plunge was rather unexpected about three decades ago. In his younger days, he had no political ambitions. It was only when former chief minister Veerendra Patil picked him up to contest from Lingasugur assembly constituency as the Congress candidate that his roller coaster political journey began.

Patil strategy to field the scheduled tribe leader in a general category constituency worked and Naik won by a margin of 3,399 votes.
He got another breakthrough in 1991 when S Bangarappa took over as the Chief Minister of the state after Patil’s unceremonious exit from the post.
Naik was made the endowment minister. 

Three years later in 1994, he lost the assembly election from Lingasugur. But he emerged victorious in 1999 and became the horticulture minister in the S M Krishna government a year later and was also given the prisons portfolio. But he lost from Raichur Rural constituency in the next general elections to the assembly in 2004.

“When four assembly constituencies in Raichur district become reserved in 2008, I was denied ticket by former MP Venkatesh Naik, whom I had supported. This was really sad,” Naik quips.
In 2009, he crossed over to the BJP and campaigned for a month in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. However, the ticket was given to Sanna Pakirappa on the “request of” senior leader B S Yeddyurappa. He denies that he sold the ticket.”

After he won intensely fought general 2019 general election, he now wants to focus on the development of region. Naik says he wants to implement central government schemes in his constituency by bringing funds. 

“I also want to focus on railway and national highway projects”, he says and underlines that he wants to 
materialise UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagarik) scheme in Raichur. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amareshwara Naik
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp